BRUSSELS Oct 3 Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel will be out until late October and will miss the European qualifiers against Andorra and Bosnia, manager Marc Wilmots said on Friday.

"Axel Witsel has been examined by medical staff and has torn some ligaments, he is expected to return on October 22," Wilmots said on Twitter.

No additional players will be added to the squad for the games on Oct. 10 and 13.

Witsel, 25, plays for Zenit St Petersburg and made four appearances for Belgium at this year's World Cup.

Wilmots announced his squad on Thursday for the first two games of the European qualifying campaign, calling up 19-year-old Celtic defender Jason Denayer for the first time. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Ed Osmond)