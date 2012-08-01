LISBON Aug 1Benfica have signed Atletico Madrid and Argentina winger Eduardo Salvio on a five-year contract, the Portuguese Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The speedy 22-year-old returns to the Lisbon club after impressing during the 2010/2011 season when he scored 10 goals during a year on loan from the Spanish club.

"He returns to a home he knows very well," said Benfica in a statement.

His arrival means Benfica coach Jorge Jesus is spoilt for choice on the flanks with seven players who can play there, including Argentina's Nicolas Gaitan, Brazil's Bruno Cesar and Spaniard Nolito. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Brian Homewood)