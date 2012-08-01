Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
LISBON Aug 1Benfica have signed Atletico Madrid and Argentina winger Eduardo Salvio on a five-year contract, the Portuguese Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The speedy 22-year-old returns to the Lisbon club after impressing during the 2010/2011 season when he scored 10 goals during a year on loan from the Spanish club.
"He returns to a home he knows very well," said Benfica in a statement.
His arrival means Benfica coach Jorge Jesus is spoilt for choice on the flanks with seven players who can play there, including Argentina's Nicolas Gaitan, Brazil's Bruno Cesar and Spaniard Nolito. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Brian Homewood)
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.