Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
ISTANBUL, April 3 Besiktas have replaced Portuguese coach Carlos Carvalhal with his predecessor Tayfur Havutcu, the club said on Tuesday, two days after the slumping Istanbul club lost at home to relegation-threatened Samsunspor.
Besiktas initially promoted Carvalhal from his assistant role when Havutcu was arrested after the club became involved in a last year's match-fixing scandal that threw the domestic league into turmoil.
Havutcu was detained during the probe, in which 93 people including the chairman of champions Fenerbahce, are being tried in an Istanbul court.
Carvalhal remained head coach after Havutcu was released pending trial with eight other suspects in December following the submission of a match-fixing indictment to the court.
Besiktas, currently fourth in the standings - 20 points behind leaders Galatasaray, issued a statement on its website thanking the Portuguese coach for his services to the club.
The team had won only two of its last 11 matches under Carvalhal and was knocked out of the Europa League by Atletico Madrid last month.
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F