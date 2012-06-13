June 13 Former Portugal international Carlos Manuel has been named as the new coach of Guinea Bissau, days before they take on Cameroon in the African Nations Cup qualifiers, the country's soccer federation confirmed on Wednesday.

He replaces compatriot Luis Norton de Matos, whose contract has ended.

Manuel had been with the squad since the weekend, officials said. Guinea Bissau meet Cameroon in their first-round, second-leg qualifier in Yaounde on Saturday, trailing 1-0 from the first leg in February.

The small west African country, ranked 169th in the FIFA standings, are already out of the 2014 World Cup preliminaries.

Manuel, 54, played for Portugal at the 1986 World Cup finals and coached at Sporting Lisbon in 1998. His last job was in Angola last year at army club Primeiro Agosto. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing By Clare Fallon)