June 13 Former Portugal international Carlos
Manuel has been named as the new coach of Guinea Bissau, days
before they take on Cameroon in the African Nations Cup
qualifiers, the country's soccer federation confirmed on
Wednesday.
He replaces compatriot Luis Norton de Matos, whose contract
has ended.
Manuel had been with the squad since the weekend, officials
said. Guinea Bissau meet Cameroon in their first-round,
second-leg qualifier in Yaounde on Saturday, trailing 1-0 from
the first leg in February.
The small west African country, ranked 169th in the FIFA
standings, are already out of the 2014 World Cup preliminaries.
Manuel, 54, played for Portugal at the 1986 World Cup finals
and coached at Sporting Lisbon in 1998. His last job was in
Angola last year at army club Primeiro Agosto.
