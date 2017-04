ZURICH, March 17 Former FIFA President Joseph Blatter has lodged an appeal against his six-year ban from soccer for ethics violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Thursday.

The Lausanne-based body said Blatter wanted to overturn the a decision by FIFA's appeals committee in February to ban him from the sport at national and international levels.

Blatter and European soccer head Michel Platini were banned over a payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2 million) made to Platini in 2011 by FIFA with Blatter's approval for work done a decade earlier. Both have denied any wrong-doing. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Andrew Heavens)