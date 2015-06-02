ZURICH, June 2 Factbox on Sepp Blatter who said
on Tuesday he was quitting as president of FIFA, four days after
being re-elected for a fifth term of office, with soccer's
ruling body engulfed in a corruption scandal.
Born on March 10, 1936 in the Swiss town of Visp.
EARLY CAREER
Graduated from the Sion and St Maurice colleges in
Switzerland and then secured a Bachelor of Business
Administration and Economics degree from the Faculty of Law at
Lausanne University.
Was an active footballer from 1948-1971, playing in Swiss
amateur leagues. He was a member of the board of Neuchatel Xamax
soccer club from 1970-1975.
Blatter began his professional career as Head of Public
Relations of the Valaisan Tourist Board in Switzerland and in
1964 became General Secretary of the Swiss Ice Hockey
Federation.
As Director of Sports Timing and Public Relations at watch
and timings firm Longines, he was involved in the organisation
of the 1972 and 1976 Olympic Games, getting his first taste of
the international sports scene.
AT FIFA
Became FIFA secretary general in 1981 and, after 17 years
serving under Joao Havelange, replaced the Brazilian as
president in 1998.
Faced trouble in 2002 when FIFA's then secretary general
Michel Zen-Ruffinen said Blatter's 1998 election victory was
based on bribery and corruption and that FIFA was being
financially mismanaged at the highest levels. Blatter denied the
allegations.
Beat Issa Hayatou of Cameroon, president of the Asian
confederation, in the 2002 presidential election before being
returned unopposed in 2007.
In 2004 Blatter attracted scorn from the women's game when
he suggested women players should wear tighter shorts.
Won a fourth term in 2011 when challenger Mohamed Bin Hammam
of Qatar was barred from FIFA on bribery charges.
Blatter has survived a series of scandals during his term in
office including widespread accusations that Qatar bought the
right to stage the 2022 World Cup. Qatar have always denied any
wrongdoing.
Faced FIFA's ethics committee in 2011 in the wake of the
bribery scandal that led to Bin Hammam's life ban. Blatter was
never accused of being involved in the bribery, but there were
allegations he know of its existence and did not act. All
charges against him were dismissed.
2015 ELECTION
In 2011 Blatter said he would retire four years later, but
instead sought a fifth term of office and won the election on
May 29, 2015 after his only rival Prince Ali bin Al Hussein
withdrew following a first round of voting where the Swiss was
clearly in the lead.
Despite widespread calls for Blatter's resignation after
what was described as the worst day in FIFA's history, when
seven serving officials were arrested on bribery charges two
days before the 2015 election, he told delegates: "Football
needs a strong and experienced leader. One that knows all the
ins and outs and can work with our partners".
Overcoming opposition from European soccer's governing body
UEFA, who threatened at one point to boycott the Congress, he
was duly elected for another four years.
Blatter said on Tuesday at a hastily-arranged news
conference that he would resign as president, six days after the
FBI raided a hotel in Zurich and arrested several FIFA
officials.
"FIFA has been my life ... what counts most for me is FIFA
and football around the world," he said. "An extraordinary
Congress is to be called to elect my successor as soon as
possible."
