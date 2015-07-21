ZURICH, July 21 The British comedian who showered FIFA president Sepp Blatter with fake dollar bills has been charged by Swiss police after being arrested and interrogated, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Lee Nelson, real name Simon Brodkin, had been taken away by police from FIFA headquarters after Blatter's security had escorted him out of the press conference room where he carried out the stunt on Monday.

"He was arrested and interrogated by the police," a spokesman for the Zurich police said, without identifying Brodkin, who has been involved in previous stunts, by name.

"There is a possible complaint about trespassing. We don't know if there will be a trial or not, that is to be decided by the prosecutor and that will take some time."

The spokesman added that FIFA had made a complaint to the police about the incident.

FIFA were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Simon Evans and Joshua Franklin; editing by Justin Palmer)