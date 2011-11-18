Nov 18 The only way to get FIFA president
Sepp Blatter to resign after his controversial comments about
racism is if every black player boycotts the next round of
international matches, Queens Park Rangers manager Neil Warnock
said on Friday.
Blatter has apologised but said he would not quit after
sparking outrage, notably in England where the FA is dealing
with two high-profile racism allegations, for saying instances
of racist abuse on the pitch should be settled by a handshake.
"Racism does happen on the field of play and the shaking of
a hand just doesn't put it right," Warnock, whose defender Anton
Ferdinand is at the centre of a police investigation after
Chelsea's John Terry was accused of racially abusing him during
a game, told a news conference.
"But who is going to sack him? I don't see that anybody is
going to sack him.
"I think the only way we could get him out of the situation
that he is in if every black player in the country, in every
country, refused to play in the next international game.
"That's the only way. Nothing else is going to get him out
until he wants to go."
While the English FA and other managers welcomed Blatter's
apology, Warnock questioned his sincerity.
"He's a clever old man. You can make any apology sound
sincere if you want to," Warnock said.
"I don't think he'll give two hoots if I'm honest. Not about
England. Some of the other countries put (racism) under the
carpet.
"I look at Spain and it is not as vital or major an issue
over there like it is in England."
IRRESPONSIBLE COMMENTS
FA chairman David Bernstein said in a statement that
Blatter's apology had been "necessary".
"His initial comments were wrong and irresponsible," he said
on the English governing body's website (www.thefa.com).
"As I have said many times in the past, with power comes
responsibility and I -- with others in prominent positions in
the game -- have to make sure we live up to the values of which
we speak.
"I am mindful that -- this week's comments aside -- FIFA as
an organisation does much good work around the world. The
organisation has made great strides in fighting racism as have
many national football federations."
Blatter's comments were widely condemned by players and
managers and even British Prime Minister David Cameron before
Friday's apology.
"Sepp Blatter has apologised and that's fine," Manchester
United manager Alex Ferguson told a news conference.
Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas said Blatter would never
have needed to say sorry if he had thought before speaking in
the first place.
"When somebody asks sorry, first you have to avoid saying
those things, if you say sorry it's because you made a mistake,"
he told a news conference.
"We all agree that Sepp Blatter has made mistakes in his
comments and doesn't set a good standard but has (been) humble
in his actions to retract his words."
