BERLIN Aug 26 FIFA boss Sepp Blatter needs to take responsibility for everything that is happening inside world soccer's governing body or risk a "revolution", Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Friday.

"The FIFA president needs to take responsibility for what is happening in his shop," Rummenigge told Swiss Bilanz magazine. "It is up to him to make sure that everything is done correctly, seriously and in a clean way.

"(Ousted Egyptian President) Hosni Mubarak did also not imagine a year ago that he would be chased out of office."

In recent months, FIFA has been mired in corruption allegations relating to the selection of future World Cup hosts and its presidency.

Blatter, 75, who won a fourth term in June, has pledged to crack down on any wrongdoing and to set up a watchdog.

"Blatter does not have a good image. I sense that in countries where he is seen critically, fans have a big problem with him," said Rummenigge.

Rummenigge, who also heads the European Club Association (ECA), urged Blatter to start reforms or risk splitting the world of soccer.

"(He must push through reforms) before they are being done by his successor or before a revolution from outside arrives. Because an outside revolution will surely cause irritation and problems," he said.

"FIFA and (European federation) UEFA need the clubs to stage a World Cup or a Euro (championship). But the clubs do not need them. Theoretically we can play Bundesliga and Champions League without the federations."