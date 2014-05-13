May 13 CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb believes Sepp Blatter has been "tremendous" as FIFA president and that the game is in a "great place" ahead of the governing body's congress next month.

Blatter has given strong indications that he intends to run for a fifth term at the helm of FIFA and asked whether that was a positive development, Webb was full of praise for the 78-year-old Swiss.

"From a FIFA perspective, FIFA is in a great place, from a footballing standpoint, from a World Cup standpoint, from revenues, from a commercial standpoint," Webb told a select group of reporters in Manhattan.

"The team of Sepp Blatter and (General Secretary) Jerome Valcke has done a tremendous job and obviously the reform process that he initiated has been tremendous.

"Some would argue and say that we didn't get 100 percent of the things we wanted but you know what, I think they've made some huge improvements and the game is in a great place," said Webb, who is also a FIFA vice-president.

Blatter had initially said this would be his final term in charge but has since changed his stance. Frenchman Jerome Champagne and UEFA president Michel Platini have both expressed interest in standing in the 2015 vote although it is not clear if either would run against Blatter's powerful voting machine.

Blatter was elected unopposed for a fourth term in 2011 after his rival Mohamed Bin Hammam withdrew his candidacy after being accused of offering cash for votes. Bin Hammam was later banned for life.

The Bin Hammam affair led to the departure of former CONCACAF president Jack Warner with Webb taking over the helm of the North and Central American and Caribbean confederation.

Under Webb, CONCACAF have sought to deal with some of the scandals from their past by creating an Integrity Committee, while at the same time attempting to refocus on building the game in the region.

Webb said they have now complied with the Internal Revenue Service in resolving tax issues from the previous administration and remained in a fight to get control of the Center of Excellence in Port of Spain, Trinidad, which Warner claims he owns personally.

"We felt that we needed to do what we did, we felt that we need to create the integrity committee, to do a thorough investigation to see what has transpired. The members deserve, the game deserves to know exactly what has transpired.

"We believe we've treated the various processes, we've done the investigations and so forth so now it's for us to build back that trust and confidence." (Reporting By Julian Linden, additional writing by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)