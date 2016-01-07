LONDON Jan 7 The use of video replays to help referees decide questionable goals, penalties, red cards and mistaken identities could be trialled from next season, soccer's law-making body, the International Football Association Board said on Thursday.

Jonathan Ford, the chief executive of the Football Association of Wales, who chaired the IFAB business meeting told reporters: "We are making the strongest possible recommendation to approve this experiment at the 130th annual general meeting in Cardiff in March.

"The details are still to be defined, but the principle is in place."

IFAB approved goalline technology in 2012 to determine whether the ball had crossed the line for a goal, and since then there have been increasing demands to use video assistance to help referees make decisions in other aspects of the game.

IFAB, are also considering the implementation of sin-bins, allowing a fourth substitute in extra time and overseeing a comprehensive modernisation of the laws of the game.

Any change to the laws require at least six votes to be approved. IFAB consists of four members of FIFA and four members from the British associations.

(editing by Justin Palmer/Toby Davis)