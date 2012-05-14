LA PAZ May 14 The Strongest won the Bolivian
championship in extraordinary circumstances on Sunday, scoring a
late goal to beat San Jose 2-1 away to finish ahead of their
opponents and Oriente Petrolero on goal difference.
Oriente had the title in their hands as they led 2-1 at
Nacional Potosi only to concede an equaliser in the last few
minutes.
The Strongest, San Jose and Oriente Petrolero all finished
the Clausura, the second of the two league championships played
in the season, on 38 points from 22 games.
The Strongest, who at one stage were 10 points adrift of the
leaders, completed a double having won the Apertura in the first
half of the season as they took the title for the ninth time
overall.
Pablo Escobar put The Strongest ahead and, after Ronald Puma
levelled for San Jose, Luis Melgar grabbed the decisive goal
with 10 minutes left.
Meanwhile, an 86th minute goal by Jose Gabriel Rios gave
Nacional a 2-2 draw with Oriente Petrolero just as the visitors
were on the point of celebrating the title.
Hapless San Jose had needed only one point from their last
two games to clinch the title but also lost to Oriente Petrolero
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Carlos Qurioga; Editing by Patrick Johnston)