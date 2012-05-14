LA PAZ May 14 The Strongest won the Bolivian championship in extraordinary circumstances on Sunday, scoring a late goal to beat San Jose 2-1 away to finish ahead of their opponents and Oriente Petrolero on goal difference.

Oriente had the title in their hands as they led 2-1 at Nacional Potosi only to concede an equaliser in the last few minutes.

The Strongest, San Jose and Oriente Petrolero all finished the Clausura, the second of the two league championships played in the season, on 38 points from 22 games.

The Strongest, who at one stage were 10 points adrift of the leaders, completed a double having won the Apertura in the first half of the season as they took the title for the ninth time overall.

Pablo Escobar put The Strongest ahead and, after Ronald Puma levelled for San Jose, Luis Melgar grabbed the decisive goal with 10 minutes left.

Meanwhile, an 86th minute goal by Jose Gabriel Rios gave Nacional a 2-2 draw with Oriente Petrolero just as the visitors were on the point of celebrating the title.

Hapless San Jose had needed only one point from their last two games to clinch the title but also lost to Oriente Petrolero on Thursday. (Reporting by Carlos Qurioga; Editing by Patrick Johnston)