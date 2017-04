LA PAZ Jan 7 Bolivia have appointed former goalkeeper Mauricio Soria as their new coach and he will lead the South Americans in June's Copa America in Chile, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

Soria replaces Xabier Azkargorta, who left the post after failing to take Bolivia to the 2014 World Cup finals in neighbouring Brazil.

Soria, 48, took Jorge Wilstermann, Real Potosí and The Strongest to championship titles in his homeland and he was one of the interim coaches who led Bolivia in the months since Azkargorta left.

Bolivia will play Mexico, Ecuador and hosts Chile in the group stage. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Justin Palmer)