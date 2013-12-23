Dec 23 The Strongest pipped Bolivar to win their 11th Bolivian league title with a 3-0 home win over Real Potosi in La Paz on Sunday.

The black and yellow striped team nicknamed The Tiger put together a six-match winning run to deny their arch-rivals a second successive title.

The Strongest made light of the absence of suspended captain and best player Pablo Escobar to score through midfielder Diego Bejarano, striker Gabriel Rios and Colombian substitute Jair Reinoso.

Bolivar, leaders by one point going into the final day of the Apertura, first of two championships in the 2013/14 season, lost 1-0 away to Nacional, the other team from the mining town of Potosi.

They dominated the game but lacked a killer punch and succumbed to a goal by defender Ivan Huayhuata three minutes before halftime. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Pritha Sarkar)