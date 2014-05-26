May 26 Universitario de Sucre won the Bolivian championship for the second time after a late equaliser gave them a 1-1 draw at Sport Boys Warnes and left them one point clear of San Jose.

The title race appeared to be heading for a playoff until Universitario's Argentine forward Federico Silvestre scored in the 81st minute to cancel out Carlos Mendoza's 11th-minute goal for the hosts in Sunday's game.

Universitario finished the Clausura championship with 42 points from 22 games, one clear of San Jose, who thrashed Guabira 7-0 with a hat-trick from Carlos Vargas and two from Carlos Neumann.

Universitario president Cristhian Copa said his squad would share a bonus of $270,000.

The Bolivian season is divided into two separate championships, the Apertura and Clausura. The 12 teams play each other twice in each and there is no overall champion with relegation settled over the two tournaments combined.

Aurora beat Nacional Potosi 1-0 to finish sixth in the Clausura table, qualifying them for the Copa Sudamericana. However, they finished 11th in the combined table, forcing them into a relegation playoff.

Guabira finished bottom of the combined table and were relegated. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien)