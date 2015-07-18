BUENOS AIRES, July 17 The head of Bolivia's soccer federation, Carlos Chavez, was arrested on Friday on charges of corruption in the management of finances, the Bolivian public prosecutors office said.

Chavez is also the treasurer of the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL.

Chavez was arrested on suspicion of a scam in the case of a fund set up for the family of a fan who died at an international match in the central Bolivian city of Oruro in 2013, Bolivian state news agency ABI reported.

U.S. and Bolivian authorities were unavailable for immediate comment on whether the arrest had anything to do with the U.S. corruption investigation into world soccer's governing body FIFA and related organizations, such as CONMEBOL.

The Bolivian public prosecutors office was due to give a news conference on the matter later on Friday evening. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Sarah Marsh in Buenos Aires; Additional reporting by David Ingram in New York; Editing by Martin Howell)