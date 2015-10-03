Oct 3 Bolivia's national soccer team wielded guns and were urged by the military to give everything for the team in the South American 2018 World Cup qualifying matches, local media reported on Saturday.

Coach Julio Cesar Baldivieso, looking to instil discipline and commitment into his team, took them on a visit of Bolivia's Military College where they were reminded of their civic duties and took part in rifle shooting practice.

Bolivia, who's last match was a 7-0 defeat by Argentina in a friendly in the United States last month, open their qualifying campaign at home to Uruguay in La Paz on Thursday then visit Ecuador five days later.

"Just as soldiers give their lives on the battlefield we ask the players to give everything on the field of play, whatever the result," the school's head, Brigadier General Roberto Ponce Espinoza, said in a speech to the team.

"The Military College opens its doors to the national team as we make a halt today (in our daily tasks). We feel honoured by their visit," he was quoted as saying in the daily El Diario.

Midfielder Rudy Cardozo said he felt inspired by the visit.

"It was a nice experience, the soldiers gave us that message of fighting for one's country, it's an extra motivation," he said.

Bolivia have not reached the World Cup finals since 1994 in the United States with Baldivieso in their midfield. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)