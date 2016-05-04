May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 4 Ciclon 1 Nacional Potosi 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 16 11 3 2 29 16 36 ------------------------- 2 Universitario de Sucre 16 7 5 4 26 18 26 3 The Strongest 16 7 4 5 23 19 25 4 Oriente Petrolero 16 6 6 4 19 17 24 5 Nacional Potosi 17 7 2 8 27 26 23 6 San Jose 16 6 4 6 25 23 22 7 Club Petrolero 16 6 4 6 24 26 22 8 Blooming 16 6 2 8 21 24 20 9 Bolivar 16 4 7 5 20 20 19 10 Sport Boys 16 3 9 4 17 19 18 11 Real Potosi 16 5 2 9 21 28 17 12 Ciclon 17 4 2 11 26 42 14 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 5 Blooming v Universitario de Sucre (0000) Jorge Wilstermann v San Jose (0000) Club Petrolero v Bolivar (1900) Oriente Petrolero v Real Potosi (2315) Friday, May 6 The Strongest v Sport Boys (0000) Saturday, May 7 San Jose v Universitario de Sucre (1900) Nacional Potosi v Blooming (2330) Sunday, May 8 Jorge Wilstermann v Real Potosi (1900) Sport Boys v Club Petrolero (1900) Bolivar v Ciclon (2000) Oriente Petrolero v The Strongest (2115)