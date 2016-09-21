Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Bolivar 4 Nacional Potosi 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 5 4 0 1 16 6 12 ------------------------- 2 Club Petrolero 6 3 1 2 4 3 10 3 Jorge Wilstermann 6 3 1 2 10 10 10 4 Universitario de Sucre 6 3 1 2 8 10 10 5 Oriente Petrolero 5 3 0 2 4 4 9 6 The Strongest 4 2 1 1 8 5 7 7 Real Potosi 4 2 1 1 7 5 7 8 Nacional Potosi 6 2 0 4 11 14 6 9 Guabira 6 2 0 4 8 13 6 10 Blooming 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 11 Sport Boys 5 0 3 2 5 7 3 12 San Jose 5 1 0 4 8 12 3 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 22 The Strongest v Real Potosi (0000) Friday, September 23 Sport Boys v Blooming (0000) Saturday, September 24 Club Petrolero v Bolivar (1900) The Strongest v Universitario de Sucre (2115) Sunday, September 25 Guabira v Real Potosi (1900) San Jose v Jorge Wilstermann (1900) Nacional Potosi v Sport Boys (2115) Oriente Petrolero v Blooming (2330)