Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Bolivar 4 Nacional Potosi 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 5 4 0 1 16 6 12 ------------------------- 2 Club Petrolero 6 3 1 2 4 3 10 3 Jorge Wilstermann 6 3 1 2 10 10 10 4 Universitario de Sucre 6 3 1 2 8 10 10 5 Oriente Petrolero 5 3 0 2 4 4 9 6 The Strongest 4 2 1 1 8 5 7 7 Real Potosi 4 2 1 1 7 5 7 8 Nacional Potosi 6 2 0 4 11 14 6 9 Guabira 6 2 0 4 8 13 6 10 Blooming 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 11 Sport Boys 5 0 3 2 5 7 3 12 San Jose 5 1 0 4 8 12 3 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 22 The Strongest v Real Potosi (0000) Friday, September 23 Sport Boys v Blooming (0000) Saturday, September 24 Club Petrolero v Bolivar (1900) The Strongest v Universitario de Sucre (2115) Sunday, September 25 Guabira v Real Potosi (1900) San Jose v Jorge Wilstermann (1900) Nacional Potosi v Sport Boys (2115) Oriente Petrolero v Blooming (2330)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------