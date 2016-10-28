Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 27
Oriente Petrolero 3 Real Potosi 0
San Jose 0 Bolivar 2
Wednesday, October 26
The Strongest 3 Blooming 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 11 9 0 2 25 10 27
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 11 7 3 1 17 5 24
3 Oriente Petrolero 11 6 2 3 14 10 20
4 Club Petrolero 11 4 3 4 12 8 15
5 Real Potosi 11 4 3 4 17 17 15
6 Nacional Potosi 11 4 2 5 22 19 14
7 Blooming 11 4 2 5 14 15 14
8 Jorge Wilstermann 11 4 2 5 15 21 14
9 Guabira 11 4 1 6 15 19 13
10 Universitario de Sucre 11 3 2 6 10 24 11
11 San Jose 11 3 1 7 13 20 10
12 Sport Boys 11 1 5 5 12 18 8
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 29
Sport Boys v Jorge Wilstermann (1900)
Sunday, October 30
Club Petrolero v Blooming (1900)
Universitario de Sucre v Real Potosi (1900)
The Strongest v Bolivar (2115)
Oriente Petrolero v San Jose (2330)
Tuesday, November 1
Nacional Potosi v Guabira (0000)