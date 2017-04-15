April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday Sunday, April 16 Universitario de Sucre Sport Boys Postponed Saturday, April 15 Real Potosi 2 Guabira 0 Friday, April 14 The Strongest 6 Blooming 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 9 8 0 1 30 6 24 ------------------------- 2 Guabira 11 6 1 4 23 17 19 3 Blooming 11 6 1 4 23 26 19 4 The Strongest 9 6 0 3 18 13 18 5 Oriente Petrolero 9 5 1 3 16 13 16 6 Nacional Potosi 10 5 1 4 17 15 16 7 San Jose 10 4 2 4 17 15 14 8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13 9 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 1 6 10 21 10 10 Real Potosi 10 3 0 7 13 22 9 11 Jorge Wilstermann 9 2 2 5 11 14 8 12 Club Petrolero 10 2 0 8 13 26 6 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Universitario de Sucre v Sport Boys (1600) Postponed Club Petrolero v Jorge Wilstermann (1900) San Jose v Nacional Potosi (2115) Oriente Petrolero v Bolivar (2330)