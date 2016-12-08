Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, December 8 Club Petrolero 0 The Strongest 1 San Jose 1 Blooming 0 Wednesday, December 7 Bolivar 2 Real Potosi 0 Oriente Petrolero 2 Sport Boys 1 Guabira 2 Jorge Wilstermann 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 19 14 3 2 41 18 45 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 19 12 6 1 29 7 42 3 Oriente Petrolero 19 10 3 6 24 22 33 4 Real Potosi 19 7 4 8 27 29 25 5 Jorge Wilstermann 19 7 4 8 26 30 25 6 Blooming 19 6 5 8 20 21 23 7 San Jose 19 7 2 10 25 31 23 8 Nacional Potosi 18 6 4 8 32 35 22 9 Universitario de Sucre 18 5 6 7 21 30 21 10 Club Petrolero 19 5 5 9 15 15 20 11 Sport Boys 19 3 8 8 19 27 17 12 Guabira 19 5 2 12 22 36 17 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, December 9 Nacional Potosi v Universitario de Sucre (0015) Sunday, December 11 Sport Boys v San Jose (1900) Universitario de Sucre v Oriente Petrolero (1900) Jorge Wilstermann v Bolivar (2115) Blooming v Guabira (2330) Monday, December 12 Real Potosi v Club Petrolero (2300) Tuesday, December 13 The Strongest v Nacional Potosi (0000)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.