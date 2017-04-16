April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday Sunday, April 16 Club Petrolero 2 Jorge Wilstermann 0 San Jose 2 Nacional Potosi 1 Universitario de Sucre Sport Boys Postponed Saturday, April 15 Real Potosi 2 Guabira 0 Friday, April 14 The Strongest 6 Blooming 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 9 8 0 1 30 6 24 ------------------------- 2 Guabira 11 6 1 4 23 17 19 3 Blooming 11 6 1 4 23 26 19 4 The Strongest 9 6 0 3 18 13 18 5 San Jose 11 5 2 4 19 16 17 6 Oriente Petrolero 9 5 1 3 16 13 16 7 Nacional Potosi 11 5 1 5 18 17 16 8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13 9 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 1 6 10 21 10 10 Real Potosi 10 3 0 7 13 22 9 11 Club Petrolero 11 3 0 8 15 26 9 12 Jorge Wilstermann 10 2 2 6 11 16 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Universitario de Sucre v Sport Boys (1600) Postponed Oriente Petrolero v Bolivar (2330)