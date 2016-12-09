Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, December 8 Nacional Potosi 3 Universitario de Sucre 0 Club Petrolero 0 The Strongest 1 San Jose 1 Blooming 0 Wednesday, December 7 Bolivar 2 Real Potosi 0 Oriente Petrolero 2 Sport Boys 1 Guabira 2 Jorge Wilstermann 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 19 14 3 2 41 18 45 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 19 12 6 1 29 7 42 3 Oriente Petrolero 19 10 3 6 24 22 33 4 Nacional Potosi 19 7 4 8 35 35 25 5 Real Potosi 19 7 4 8 27 29 25 6 Jorge Wilstermann 19 7 4 8 26 30 25 7 Blooming 19 6 5 8 20 21 23 8 San Jose 19 7 2 10 25 31 23 9 Universitario de Sucre 19 5 6 8 21 33 21 10 Club Petrolero 19 5 5 9 15 15 20 11 Sport Boys 19 3 8 8 19 27 17 12 Guabira 19 5 2 12 22 36 17 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 11 Sport Boys v San Jose (1900) Universitario de Sucre v Oriente Petrolero (1900) Jorge Wilstermann v Bolivar (2115) Blooming v Guabira (2330) Monday, December 12 Real Potosi v Club Petrolero (2300) Tuesday, December 13 The Strongest v Nacional Potosi (0000)
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0