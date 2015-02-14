Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship match on Friday Friday, February 13 San Jose 0 The Strongest 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 6 5 1 0 11 5 16 ------------------------- 2 San Jose 6 3 2 1 14 7 11 3 The Strongest 5 3 2 0 11 4 11 4 Blooming 6 2 4 0 9 4 10 5 Oriente Petrolero 6 2 3 1 14 8 9 6 Club Petrolero 5 2 3 0 5 1 9 7 Jorge Wilstermann 6 1 4 1 4 4 7 8 Real Potosi 6 1 2 3 5 9 5 8 Universitario de Sucre 6 1 2 3 5 9 5 10 Nacional Potosi 6 0 4 2 9 11 4 11 Universitario de Pando 6 1 1 4 4 20 4 12 Sport Boys 6 0 0 6 3 12 0 1: Copa Libertadores
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.