May 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Friday
Friday, May 26
Club Petrolero 5 Real Potosi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 16 11 1 4 44 14 34
-------------------------
2 Oriente Petrolero 16 9 3 4 29 20 30
3 The Strongest 15 8 1 6 34 25 25
4 Blooming 16 8 1 7 31 38 25
5 Guabira 16 7 3 6 30 25 24
6 Nacional Potosi 15 7 2 6 28 24 23
6 San Jose 16 6 5 5 28 24 23
8 Real Potosi 17 7 1 9 25 37 22
9 Jorge Wilstermann 16 5 3 8 19 26 18
10 Sport Boys 15 5 2 8 26 36 17
11 Universitario de Sucre 15 4 3 8 16 28 15
12 Club Petrolero 17 4 3 10 28 41 15
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 27
Bolivar v Blooming (0000)
Nacional Potosi v Guabira (1900)
Sunday, May 28
Universitario de Sucre v Jorge Wilstermann (1900)
San Jose v The Strongest (2115)
Oriente Petrolero v Sport Boys (2330)