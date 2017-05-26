May 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Friday Friday, May 26 Club Petrolero 5 Real Potosi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 16 11 1 4 44 14 34 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 16 9 3 4 29 20 30 3 The Strongest 15 8 1 6 34 25 25 4 Blooming 16 8 1 7 31 38 25 5 Guabira 16 7 3 6 30 25 24 6 Nacional Potosi 15 7 2 6 28 24 23 6 San Jose 16 6 5 5 28 24 23 8 Real Potosi 17 7 1 9 25 37 22 9 Jorge Wilstermann 16 5 3 8 19 26 18 10 Sport Boys 15 5 2 8 26 36 17 11 Universitario de Sucre 15 4 3 8 16 28 15 12 Club Petrolero 17 4 3 10 28 41 15 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 27 Bolivar v Blooming (0000) Nacional Potosi v Guabira (1900) Sunday, May 28 Universitario de Sucre v Jorge Wilstermann (1900) San Jose v The Strongest (2115) Oriente Petrolero v Sport Boys (2330)