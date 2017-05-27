May 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday Saturday, May 27 Nacional Potosi 2 Guabira 1 Friday, May 26 Bolivar 5 Blooming 0 Club Petrolero 5 Real Potosi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 17 12 1 4 49 14 37 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 16 9 3 4 29 20 30 3 Nacional Potosi 16 8 2 6 30 25 26 4 The Strongest 15 8 1 6 34 25 25 5 Blooming 17 8 1 8 31 43 25 6 Guabira 17 7 3 7 31 27 24 7 San Jose 16 6 5 5 28 24 23 8 Real Potosi 17 7 1 9 25 37 22 9 Jorge Wilstermann 16 5 3 8 19 26 18 10 Sport Boys 15 5 2 8 26 36 17 11 Universitario de Sucre 15 4 3 8 16 28 15 12 Club Petrolero 17 4 3 10 28 41 15 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 28 Universitario de Sucre v Jorge Wilstermann (1900) San Jose v The Strongest (2115) Oriente Petrolero v Sport Boys (2330)