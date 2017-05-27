May 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 27
Nacional Potosi 2 Guabira 1
Friday, May 26
Bolivar 5 Blooming 0
Club Petrolero 5 Real Potosi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 17 12 1 4 49 14 37
-------------------------
2 Oriente Petrolero 16 9 3 4 29 20 30
3 Nacional Potosi 16 8 2 6 30 25 26
4 The Strongest 15 8 1 6 34 25 25
5 Blooming 17 8 1 8 31 43 25
6 Guabira 17 7 3 7 31 27 24
7 San Jose 16 6 5 5 28 24 23
8 Real Potosi 17 7 1 9 25 37 22
9 Jorge Wilstermann 16 5 3 8 19 26 18
10 Sport Boys 15 5 2 8 26 36 17
11 Universitario de Sucre 15 4 3 8 16 28 15
12 Club Petrolero 17 4 3 10 28 41 15
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 28
Universitario de Sucre v Jorge Wilstermann (1900)
San Jose v The Strongest (2115)
Oriente Petrolero v Sport Boys (2330)