UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Sport Boys 1 Jorge Wilstermann 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 11 9 0 2 25 10 27 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 11 7 3 1 17 5 24 3 Oriente Petrolero 11 6 2 3 14 10 20 4 Club Petrolero 11 4 3 4 12 8 15 5 Real Potosi 11 4 3 4 17 17 15 6 Nacional Potosi 11 4 2 5 22 19 14 7 Blooming 11 4 2 5 14 15 14 8 Jorge Wilstermann 12 4 2 6 15 22 14 9 Guabira 11 4 1 6 15 19 13 10 Sport Boys 12 2 5 5 13 18 11 11 Universitario de Sucre 11 3 2 6 10 24 11 12 San Jose 11 3 1 7 13 20 10 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Club Petrolero v Blooming (1900) Universitario de Sucre v Real Potosi (1900) The Strongest v Bolivar (2115) Oriente Petrolero v San Jose (2330) Tuesday, November 1 Nacional Potosi v Guabira (0000)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.