Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Sept 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 9 Bolivar 1 Blooming 0 Nacional Potosi 2 The Strongest 3 Oriente Petrolero 0 Universitario de Sucre 0 Tuesday, September 8 San Jose 3 Real Potosi 3 Sport Boys 1 Jorge Wilstermann 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sport Boys 6 5 1 0 12 4 16 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 6 4 2 0 13 6 14 3 Jorge Wilstermann 6 3 3 0 9 5 12 4 Universitario de Sucre 6 3 1 2 10 9 10 5 Ciclon 6 3 0 3 10 11 9 6 Bolivar 6 3 0 3 9 10 9 7 Club Petrolero 6 3 0 3 8 9 9 8 Oriente Petrolero 6 2 2 2 5 4 8 9 San Jose 6 1 2 3 8 11 5 10 Blooming 6 1 1 4 7 11 4 11 Nacional Potosi 6 1 1 4 8 14 4 12 Real Potosi 6 0 1 5 8 13 1 1: Copa Libertadores
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.