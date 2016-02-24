Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, February 23
San Jose 0 Oriente Petrolero 3
The Strongest 3 Blooming 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Jorge Wilstermann 6 3 3 0 9 5 12
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 6 3 2 1 9 6 11
3 The Strongest 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
4 Sport Boys 5 2 3 0 10 4 9
5 Nacional Potosi 6 3 0 3 10 11 9
6 Blooming 7 3 0 4 7 9 9
7 Universitario de Sucre 6 2 2 2 9 9 8
8 Club Petrolero 6 2 2 2 8 8 8
9 Ciclon 6 2 1 3 9 13 7
10 Oriente Petrolero 6 1 3 2 7 7 6
11 Real Potosi 6 2 0 4 10 13 6
12 San Jose 6 1 1 4 5 10 4
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 27
Blooming v Nacional Potosi (0000)
Club Petrolero v Sport Boys (1900)
Sunday, February 28
The Strongest v Oriente Petrolero (0000)
Ciclon v Bolivar (1900)
Universitario de Sucre v San Jose (1910)
Real Potosi v Jorge Wilstermann (2115)