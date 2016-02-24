Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, February 23 San Jose 0 Oriente Petrolero 3 The Strongest 3 Blooming 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 6 3 3 0 9 5 12 ------------------------- 2 Bolivar 6 3 2 1 9 6 11 3 The Strongest 6 3 1 2 9 7 10 4 Sport Boys 5 2 3 0 10 4 9 5 Nacional Potosi 6 3 0 3 10 11 9 6 Blooming 7 3 0 4 7 9 9 7 Universitario de Sucre 6 2 2 2 9 9 8 8 Club Petrolero 6 2 2 2 8 8 8 9 Ciclon 6 2 1 3 9 13 7 10 Oriente Petrolero 6 1 3 2 7 7 6 11 Real Potosi 6 2 0 4 10 13 6 12 San Jose 6 1 1 4 5 10 4 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 27 Blooming v Nacional Potosi (0000) Club Petrolero v Sport Boys (1900) Sunday, February 28 The Strongest v Oriente Petrolero (0000) Ciclon v Bolivar (1900) Universitario de Sucre v San Jose (1910) Real Potosi v Jorge Wilstermann (2115)