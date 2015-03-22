Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Real Potosi 0 Universitario de Sucre 2 San Jose 1 Nacional Potosi 0 Saturday, March 21 The Strongest 6 Sport Boys 2 Club Petrolero 1 Jorge Wilstermann 2 Universitario de Pando 2 Blooming 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 12 9 2 1 25 9 29 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 10 6 3 1 24 12 21 3 Jorge Wilstermann 12 5 6 1 10 6 21 4 Oriente Petrolero 12 5 5 2 27 14 20 5 Blooming 13 4 7 2 16 10 19 6 Real Potosi 13 4 3 6 17 16 15 7 San Jose 11 4 3 4 15 15 15 8 Club Petrolero 11 3 5 3 12 12 14 9 Universitario de Sucre 12 3 3 6 12 17 12 10 Universitario de Pando 13 2 4 7 12 37 10 11 Nacional Potosi 12 1 5 6 11 17 8 12 Sport Boys 13 2 2 9 11 27 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 22 Oriente Petrolero v Bolivar (2230)
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.