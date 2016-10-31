Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 30
Oriente Petrolero 3 San Jose 1
Club Petrolero 0 Blooming 0
The Strongest 1 Bolivar 1
Universitario de Sucre 4 Real Potosi 0
Saturday, October 29
Sport Boys 1 Jorge Wilstermann 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 12 9 1 2 26 11 28
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 12 7 4 1 18 6 25
3 Oriente Petrolero 12 7 2 3 17 11 23
4 Club Petrolero 12 4 4 4 12 8 16
5 Blooming 12 4 3 5 14 15 15
6 Real Potosi 12 4 3 5 17 21 15
7 Nacional Potosi 11 4 2 5 22 19 14
8 Jorge Wilstermann 12 4 2 6 15 22 14
9 Universitario de Sucre 12 4 2 6 14 24 14
10 Guabira 11 4 1 6 15 19 13
11 Sport Boys 12 2 5 5 13 18 11
12 San Jose 12 3 1 8 14 23 10
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, November 1
Nacional Potosi v Guabira (0000)