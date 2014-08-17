Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Liga de Futbol Profesional Boliviano matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Oriente Petrolero 2 Universitario de Pando 0 Nacional Potosi 0 Bolivar 2 Saturday, August 16 Sport Boys 1 Real Potosi 1 Friday, August 15 San Jose 3 The Strongest 3 Universitario de Sucre 0 Jorge Wilstermann 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 3 San Jose 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 3 The Strongest 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 5 Blooming 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 6 Universitario de Sucre 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 7 Bolivar 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 8 Real Potosi 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 9 Club Petrolero 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 10 Sport Boys 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 11 Nacional Potosi 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 12 Universitario de Pando 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, August 19 Blooming v Club Petrolero (0030)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8