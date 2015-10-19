Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 18 Oriente Petrolero 1 Ciclon 1 San Jose 1 Bolivar 3 The Strongest 1 Jorge Wilstermann 2 Universitario de Sucre 5 Real Potosi 0 Saturday, October 17 Sport Boys 1 Blooming 1 Friday, October 16 Nacional Potosi 4 Club Petrolero 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 The Strongest 10 7 2 1 27 10 23 ------------------------- 2 Sport Boys 10 6 2 2 19 8 20 3 Jorge Wilstermann 10 5 5 0 17 9 20 4 Bolivar 10 6 0 4 20 15 18 5 Oriente Petrolero 11 4 4 3 15 13 16 6 Universitario de Sucre 10 4 2 4 17 21 14 7 Club Petrolero 11 4 1 6 14 21 13 8 Blooming 10 3 3 4 14 16 12 9 Ciclon 10 3 3 4 15 19 12 10 Nacional Potosi 10 3 2 5 18 20 11 11 San Jose 10 1 3 6 13 22 6 12 Real Potosi 10 1 1 8 11 26 4 1: Copa Libertadores
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
BERLIN, March 23 Germany striker Timo Werner, who earned his first cap against England on Wednesday, has been ruled out of Sunday's World Cup qualifier at Azerbaijan with a muscle injury, the team said on Thursday.