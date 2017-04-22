April 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 22
Real Potosi 4 Jorge Wilstermann 0
The Strongest 3 Guabira 3
Friday, April 21
Club Petrolero 2 Nacional Potosi 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 11 8 1 2 31 8 25
-------------------------
2 Guabira 12 6 2 4 26 20 20
3 The Strongest 10 6 1 3 21 16 19
4 Blooming 11 6 1 4 23 26 19
5 San Jose 11 5 2 4 19 16 17
6 Oriente Petrolero 10 5 2 3 17 14 17
7 Nacional Potosi 12 5 2 5 20 19 17
8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13
9 Real Potosi 11 4 0 7 17 22 12
10 Jorge Wilstermann 12 3 2 7 12 20 11
11 Club Petrolero 12 3 1 8 17 28 10
12 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 1 6 10 21 10
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 23
Sport Boys v Blooming (1900)
Bolivar v San Jose (2000)
Oriente Petrolero v Universitario de Sucre (2115)