Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Bolivar 2 The Strongest 1 Jorge Wilstermann 2 Sport Boys 1 Real Potosi 1 Universitario de Sucre 2 Saturday, August 20 Guabira 2 Nacional Potosi 1 Friday, August 19 San Jose 2 Oriente Petrolero 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 2 2 0 0 6 3 6 ------------------------- 2 Jorge Wilstermann 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 3 San Jose 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 4 Nacional Potosi 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 5 Guabira 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 5 The Strongest 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 7 Universitario de Sucre 2 1 0 1 4 5 3 8 Oriente Petrolero 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 9 Blooming 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Real Potosi 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 10 Sport Boys 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 12 Club Petrolero 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 21 Blooming v Club Petrolero (2330)
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)