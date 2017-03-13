March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 12
Oriente Petrolero 2 Blooming 3
Bolivar 2 Guabira 0
Club Petrolero 0 The Strongest 1
Universitario de Sucre 0 Real Potosi 2
Saturday, March 11
Nacional Potosi 0 Jorge Wilstermann 0
San Jose 3 Sport Boys 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guabira 7 5 1 1 17 7 16
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 6 5 0 1 18 4 15
3 The Strongest 5 4 0 1 9 7 12
4 Blooming 7 4 0 3 13 14 12
5 Oriente Petrolero 6 3 1 2 10 9 10
6 Jorge Wilstermann 7 2 2 3 10 10 8
7 Nacional Potosi 6 2 1 3 10 10 7
8 San Jose 7 2 1 4 8 11 7
9 Sport Boys 7 2 1 4 13 17 7
10 Universitario de Sucre 7 2 1 4 8 14 7
11 Club Petrolero 7 2 0 5 9 15 6
12 Real Potosi 6 2 0 4 7 14 6
1: Copa Libertadores