Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Ciclon 2 Bolivar 1
Real Potosi 0 Jorge Wilstermann 2
Universitario de Sucre 1 San Jose 2
Saturday, February 27
The Strongest 0 Oriente Petrolero 0
Club Petrolero 1 Sport Boys 0
Friday, February 26
Blooming 1 Nacional Potosi 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Jorge Wilstermann 7 4 3 0 11 5 15
-------------------------
2 Nacional Potosi 7 4 0 3 12 12 12
3 Bolivar 7 3 2 2 10 8 11
4 The Strongest 7 3 2 2 9 7 11
5 Club Petrolero 7 3 2 2 9 8 11
6 Ciclon 7 3 1 3 11 14 10
7 Sport Boys 6 2 3 1 10 5 9
8 Blooming 8 3 0 5 8 11 9
9 Universitario de Sucre 7 2 2 3 10 11 8
10 Oriente Petrolero 7 1 4 2 7 7 7
11 San Jose 7 2 1 4 7 11 7
12 Real Potosi 7 2 0 5 10 15 6
1: Copa Libertadores