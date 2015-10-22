Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 22
Ciclon 1 Sport Boys 2
Wednesday, October 21
Bolivar 6 Nacional Potosi 3
Real Potosi 1 The Strongest 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 The Strongest 11 8 2 1 29 11 26
-------------------------
2 Sport Boys 11 7 2 2 21 9 23
3 Bolivar 11 7 0 4 26 18 21
4 Jorge Wilstermann 10 5 5 0 17 9 20
5 Oriente Petrolero 11 4 4 3 15 13 16
6 Universitario de Sucre 10 4 2 4 17 21 14
7 Club Petrolero 11 4 1 6 14 21 13
8 Blooming 10 3 3 4 14 16 12
9 Ciclon 11 3 3 5 16 21 12
10 Nacional Potosi 11 3 2 6 21 26 11
11 San Jose 10 1 3 6 13 22 6
12 Real Potosi 11 1 1 9 12 28 4
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 23
Jorge Wilstermann v San Jose (0000)
Blooming v Universitario de Sucre (0030)
Saturday, October 24
San Jose v Nacional Potosi (1900)
Sunday, October 25
Ciclon v Universitario de Sucre (1900)
Club Petrolero v Sport Boys (1900)
Bolivar v Oriente Petrolero (2000)
Blooming v The Strongest (2115)
Real Potosi v Jorge Wilstermann (2330)