Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship match on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 2
Oriente Petrolero 0 San Jose 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Boys 17 11 2 4 29 14 35
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 17 11 1 5 44 30 34
3 The Strongest 17 10 3 4 39 21 33
4 Universitario de Sucre 17 8 4 5 32 32 28
5 Jorge Wilstermann 17 7 6 4 26 22 27
6 Oriente Petrolero 17 6 6 5 21 20 24
7 Ciclon 17 7 3 7 25 27 24
8 Blooming 17 5 6 6 26 27 21
9 Club Petrolero 17 5 2 10 18 30 17
10 San Jose 17 3 6 8 22 30 15
11 Nacional Potosi 17 3 4 10 31 41 13
12 Real Potosi 17 4 1 12 21 40 13
1: Copa Libertadores