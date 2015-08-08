Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 8
Sport Boys 2 Club Petrolero 0
Friday, August 7
Oriente Petrolero 1 Bolivar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Boys 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
2 Oriente Petrolero 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Blooming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ciclon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jorge Wilstermann 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nacional Potosi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Potosi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Strongest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Universitario de Sucre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 Bolivar 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Club Petrolero 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 9
Nacional Potosi v San Jose (1900)
The Strongest v Blooming (1900)
Universitario de Sucre v Ciclon (1900)
Jorge Wilstermann v Real Potosi (2115)