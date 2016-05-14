MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 14 Club Petrolero 2 Real Potosi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 19 12 4 3 35 23 40 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 19 10 4 5 30 19 34 3 Oriente Petrolero 19 8 6 5 24 19 30 4 Universitario de Sucre 19 7 8 4 31 23 29 5 Club Petrolero 20 8 4 8 31 31 28 6 Nacional Potosi 19 8 3 8 32 29 27 7 Bolivar 19 6 7 6 25 25 25 8 San Jose 19 6 6 7 29 28 24 9 Blooming 19 6 3 10 23 29 21 10 Sport Boys 19 4 9 6 18 24 21 11 Real Potosi 20 6 2 12 26 37 20 12 Ciclon 19 5 2 12 27 44 17 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 15 Ciclon v Jorge Wilstermann (1900) Nacional Potosi v Bolivar (1900) Universitario de Sucre v Sport Boys (1900) The Strongest v San Jose (2115) Blooming v Oriente Petrolero (2330)
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.