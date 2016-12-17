Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 San Jose 1 Universitario de Sucre 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 20 14 4 2 41 18 46 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 20 13 6 1 36 9 45 3 Oriente Petrolero 20 10 3 7 24 26 33 4 Jorge Wilstermann 21 8 5 8 28 30 29 5 Real Potosi 20 8 4 8 29 29 28 6 Blooming 20 7 5 8 23 22 26 7 Nacional Potosi 20 7 4 9 37 42 25 8 Universitario de Sucre 21 6 7 8 26 34 25 9 San Jose 21 7 3 11 27 35 24 10 Club Petrolero 21 5 5 11 15 19 20 11 Sport Boys 20 4 8 8 22 28 20 12 Guabira 20 5 2 13 23 39 17 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Club Petrolero v Nacional Potosi (1900) Guabira v Sport Boys (1900) Bolivar v Blooming (1930) Oriente Petrolero v The Strongest (1930) Real Potosi v Jorge Wilstermann (2000)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------