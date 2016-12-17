Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 San Jose 1 Universitario de Sucre 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 20 14 4 2 41 18 46 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 20 13 6 1 36 9 45 3 Oriente Petrolero 20 10 3 7 24 26 33 4 Jorge Wilstermann 21 8 5 8 28 30 29 5 Real Potosi 20 8 4 8 29 29 28 6 Blooming 20 7 5 8 23 22 26 7 Nacional Potosi 20 7 4 9 37 42 25 8 Universitario de Sucre 21 6 7 8 26 34 25 9 San Jose 21 7 3 11 27 35 24 10 Club Petrolero 21 5 5 11 15 19 20 11 Sport Boys 20 4 8 8 22 28 20 12 Guabira 20 5 2 13 23 39 17 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Club Petrolero v Nacional Potosi (1900) Guabira v Sport Boys (1900) Bolivar v Blooming (1930) Oriente Petrolero v The Strongest (1930) Real Potosi v Jorge Wilstermann (2000)