Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 21
Club Petrolero 2 Universitario de Pando 2
San Jose 0 Real Potosi 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 7 6 1 0 16 5 19
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 5 3 2 0 11 4 11
3 San Jose 7 3 2 2 14 9 11
4 Blooming 6 2 4 0 9 4 10
5 Club Petrolero 6 2 4 0 7 3 10
6 Oriente Petrolero 6 2 3 1 14 8 9
7 Jorge Wilstermann 7 1 5 1 5 5 8
8 Real Potosi 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
9 Universitario de Sucre 7 2 2 3 7 10 8
10 Universitario de Pando 8 1 3 4 7 23 6
11 Nacional Potosi 7 0 4 3 10 13 4
12 Sport Boys 7 0 0 7 3 17 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 22
Nacional Potosi v Jorge Wilstermann (1900)
Sport Boys v Universitario de Sucre (1900)
The Strongest v Oriente Petrolero (2115)
Blooming v Bolivar (2315)