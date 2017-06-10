Soccer-Mexico urge fans to stop homophobic chant
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's football federation (FMF) has appealed to its fans at the Confederations Cup in Russia to stop a long-used chant which soccer's governing body FIFA says is homophobic.
June 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday Saturday, June 10 Club Petrolero 2 Sport Boys 2 Universitario de Sucre 1 Nacional Potosi 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 17 12 1 4 49 14 37 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 17 9 4 4 30 21 31 3 Nacional Potosi 17 9 2 6 32 26 29 4 The Strongest 16 9 1 6 35 25 28 5 Blooming 17 8 1 8 31 43 25 6 Guabira 17 7 3 7 31 27 24 7 San Jose 17 6 5 6 28 25 23 8 Sport Boys 18 6 4 8 32 40 22 9 Real Potosi 17 7 1 9 25 37 22 10 Jorge Wilstermann 17 5 3 9 19 27 18 11 Universitario de Sucre 18 5 3 10 19 33 18 12 Club Petrolero 18 4 4 10 30 43 16 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 11 Guabira v Oriente Petrolero (1900) Bolivar v Jorge Wilstermann (2000) San Jose v Blooming (2115) Real Potosi v The Strongest (2330)
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's football federation (FMF) has appealed to its fans at the Confederations Cup in Russia to stop a long-used chant which soccer's governing body FIFA says is homophobic.
MELBOURNE, June 21 Australia coach Ange Postecoglou's high-risk 3-2-4-1 formation has been picked apart by Brazil and Germany in recent matches but defender Milos Degenek believes it can wield "magic" in their Confederations Cup clash against Cameroon.
June 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Tuesday Tuesday, June 20 Blooming 2 Club Petrolero 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 20 14 2 4 56 16 44 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 19 11 2 6 40 27 35 3 Oriente Petrolero 20 10 4 6 36 29 34 4 Guabira 20 10 3 7 38 29 33 5 Nacional Potosi 19 10 2 7 35 29 32 6 Blooming 20