June 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 11
Real Potosi 1 The Strongest 3
Bolivar 2 Jorge Wilstermann 0
Guabira 2 Oriente Petrolero 1
San Jose 3 Blooming 0
Saturday, June 10
Club Petrolero 2 Sport Boys 2
Universitario de Sucre 1 Nacional Potosi 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 18 13 1 4 51 14 40
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 17 10 1 6 38 26 31
3 Oriente Petrolero 18 9 4 5 31 23 31
4 Nacional Potosi 17 9 2 6 32 26 29
5 Guabira 18 8 3 7 33 28 27
6 San Jose 18 7 5 6 31 25 26
7 Blooming 18 8 1 9 31 46 25
8 Sport Boys 18 6 4 8 32 40 22
9 Real Potosi 18 7 1 10 26 40 22
10 Jorge Wilstermann 18 5 3 10 19 29 18
11 Universitario de Sucre 18 5 3 10 19 33 18
12 Club Petrolero 18 4 4 10 30 43 16
1: Copa Libertadores