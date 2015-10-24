Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 24 San Jose 3 Nacional Potosi 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 The Strongest 11 8 2 1 29 11 26 ------------------------- 2 Sport Boys 11 7 2 2 21 9 23 3 Bolivar 11 7 0 4 26 18 21 4 Jorge Wilstermann 11 5 6 0 18 10 21 5 Oriente Petrolero 11 4 4 3 15 13 16 6 Universitario de Sucre 11 4 3 4 19 23 15 7 Blooming 11 3 4 4 16 18 13 8 Club Petrolero 11 4 1 6 14 21 13 9 Ciclon 11 3 3 5 16 21 12 10 Nacional Potosi 12 3 2 7 23 29 11 11 San Jose 12 2 4 6 17 25 10 12 Real Potosi 11 1 1 9 12 28 4 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 25 Ciclon v Universitario de Sucre (1900) Club Petrolero v Sport Boys (1900) Blooming v The Strongest (2115) Real Potosi v Jorge Wilstermann (2330) Tuesday, October 27 Bolivar v Oriente Petrolero (0000)