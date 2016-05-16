Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 15 Blooming 1 Oriente Petrolero 1 Ciclon 1 Jorge Wilstermann 2 Nacional Potosi 3 Bolivar 2 The Strongest 4 San Jose 1 Universitario de Sucre 2 Sport Boys 0 Saturday, May 14 Club Petrolero 2 Real Potosi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 20 13 4 3 37 24 43 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 20 11 4 5 34 20 37 3 Universitario de Sucre 20 8 8 4 33 23 32 4 Oriente Petrolero 20 8 7 5 25 20 31 5 Nacional Potosi 20 9 3 8 35 31 30 6 Club Petrolero 20 8 4 8 31 31 28 7 Bolivar 20 6 7 7 27 28 25 8 San Jose 20 6 6 8 30 32 24 9 Blooming 20 6 4 10 24 30 22 10 Sport Boys 20 4 9 7 18 26 21 11 Real Potosi 20 6 2 12 26 37 20 12 Ciclon 20 5 2 13 28 46 17 1: Copa Libertadores
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.