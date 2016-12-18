Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 18
Bolivar 3 Blooming 0
Club Petrolero 5 Nacional Potosi 0
Guabira 1 Sport Boys 2
Oriente Petrolero 1 The Strongest 1
Real Potosi 4 Jorge Wilstermann 0
Saturday, December 17
San Jose 1 Universitario de Sucre 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 21 15 4 2 44 18 49
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 21 13 7 1 37 10 46
3 Oriente Petrolero 21 10 4 7 25 27 34
4 Real Potosi 21 9 4 8 33 29 31
5 Jorge Wilstermann 22 8 5 9 28 34 29
6 Blooming 21 7 5 9 23 25 26
7 Universitario de Sucre 21 6 7 8 26 34 25
8 Nacional Potosi 21 7 4 10 37 47 25
9 San Jose 21 7 3 11 27 35 24
10 Club Petrolero 22 6 5 11 20 19 23
11 Sport Boys 21 5 8 8 24 29 23
12 Guabira 21 5 2 14 24 41 17
1: Copa Libertadores