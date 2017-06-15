June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday
Thursday, June 15
Guabira 3 Sport Boys 1
Jorge Wilstermann 1 The Strongest 1
Wednesday, June 14
Club Petrolero 2 Bolivar 2
Oriente Petrolero 4 San Jose 1
Universitario de Sucre 0 Blooming 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 19 13 2 4 53 16 41
-------------------------
2 Oriente Petrolero 19 10 4 5 35 24 34
3 The Strongest 18 10 2 6 39 27 32
4 Guabira 19 9 3 7 36 29 30
5 Nacional Potosi 17 9 2 6 32 26 29
6 Blooming 19 9 1 9 32 46 28
7 San Jose 19 7 5 7 32 29 26
8 Sport Boys 19 6 4 9 33 43 22
9 Real Potosi 18 7 1 10 26 40 22
10 Jorge Wilstermann 19 5 4 10 20 30 19
11 Universitario de Sucre 19 5 3 11 19 34 18
12 Club Petrolero 19 4 5 10 32 45 17
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, June 15
Nacional Potosi v Real Potosi (2330)
Sunday, June 18
Guabira v San Jose (1900)
Jorge Wilstermann v Oriente Petrolero (1900)
The Strongest v Universitario de Sucre (2115)
Nacional Potosi v Bolivar (2330)
Monday, June 19
Sport Boys v Real Potosi (1900)
Tuesday, June 20
Blooming v Club Petrolero (0000)